"We rule Beverly Hills" - 'Big Foot' Conor McGregor shares pictures with Justin Bieber while recovering from horrific leg break

Conor McGregor has shared pictures with Justin Bieber while recovering from his horrific broken leg.

‘The Notorious’ Irish star took to his official Instagram account to post a few photographs of himself and the Canadian singer.

Fans can check out the Instagram post featuring photos of McGregor and Bieber embedded below:

Conor McGregor referred to himself as "Big Foot" in the post. The caption said:

“JB and Big Foot, we rule Beverly Hills! God bless my brother! Backed by the highest power! Huge congrats on your @balenciaga campaign and your @drewhouse! Can’t wait to get to the show tomorrow! Legends Unite! #ProperPopstarz #BreakfastThenTifannys @justinbieber @properwhiskey”

In the photographs, Conor McGregor and Bieber can be seen enjoying poolside seats, with both appearing to have a bottle of McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. The MMA legend and the pop culture superstar are all smiles in the photos.

McGregor has garnered widespread appreciation for his optimistic approach to his gruesome injury and is seemingly in high spirits despite his heavily bandaged left leg.

Bieber also posted photos of himself with McGregor, as seen in the Instagram post below:

Justin Bieber captioned his Instagram post:

“Breakfast of champions. @thenotoriousmma @properwhiskey "its about how you get back up"

Conor McGregor is likely to return in 2022 and could fight Dustin Poirier again

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have met inside the octagon three times. Their trilogy fight ended in a rather anticlimactic fashion after McGregor suffered a broken left leg towards the end of the opening round.

The injury resulted in the fight being called off between rounds one and two and Poirier being declared the winner via TKO.

Conor McGregor won the first fight at UFC 178 in 2014, while Dustin Poirier won their rematch at UFC 257 earlier this year. Both fighters have expressed interest in fighting for the fourth time, particularly given the manner in which their third fight ended.

While Poirier is expected to fight UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title later this year, Conor McGregor is set for a long recovery and will return no sooner than 2022.

