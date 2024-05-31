"WE SEE THROUGH THE PSYOP" - Fans react to Andrew Tate's take on Donald Trump being found guilty on 34 charges

Andrew Tate recently affirmed his allegiance to Donald Trump following the former US President's conviction in a hush-money case. A jury in a New York court found Trump guilty on all 34 felony charges related to unlawfully influencing the 2016 election through a payment made to an adult film actor.

The ruling marks Trump as the first former US President to encounter a criminal conviction, though it does not hinder his capacity to run for another presidential tenure. Despite the accusations, the 77-year-old statesman asserts his innocence, entering a plea of not guilty to the allegations.

His sentencing is slated for July 11, just days preceding the Republican Party's formal nomination for the forthcoming Nov. 5 election.

During a recent episode of his Emergency Meeting podcast, Andrew Tate reacted to Trump's legal challenges. The polarizing social media influencer asserted that the accusations against the 45th US President were orchestrated by the government as part of a conspiracy, all while employing derogatory language, including the N-word.

Check out Andrew Tate's comments below:

Fans responded to Tate's comments on Trump's conviction with a variety of reactions, with many noting 'Cobra's' use of explicit words.

"Bro said it four times just to make sure everyone heard it lmao."

"WE SEE THROUGH THE PSYOP."

"Trump is black man confirmed."

The Tate siblings find themselves embroiled in ongoing legal proceedings in Romania, facing serious allegations including r*pe, human trafficking, and involvement in a criminal organization aimed at exploiting women.

'Cobra' and his brother, Tristan Tate, were also apprehended by Romanian authorities in March following the issuance of arrest warrants by the United Kingdom pertaining to alleged sexual misconduct dating back to the years 2012 to 2015.

When Andrew Tate praised Donald Trump's anti-war stance

During an interview with Piers Morgan last November, Andrew Tate addressed the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict that arose in October 2023.

'Cobra' advocated for a ceasefire in the region and asserted that Donald Trump exhibited better control over escalating wars during his tenure as US President:

"Why can't we sit and say nobody should be dying? Let's stop using the best military weaponry on the planet to blow the limbs off children. Why can't we say that without being deemed some sort of terrorist sympathizer or an anti-semite? It's insanity."

He added:

"Trump came along and didn't start a single war; he's the only one who didn't; they're going to come along and make him the bad guy? When a new president comes along, it's just endless death and killing."

Check out Andrew Tate's comments below (33:50):