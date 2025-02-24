"We showed up and we showed out" - Jake Peacock thanks his supporters after stellar KO win at ONE 171 against Shinji Suzuki

Muay Thai standout Jake Peacock delivered his best performance yet as a ONE Championship athlete when he crossed paths with Japanese veteran Shinji Suzuki in the undercard of ONE 171: Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20.

Peacock, a technical striking savant born without a right forearm, went on a rampage throughout the three-round bantamweight Muay Thai bout. The English-born Canadian dropped Suzuki thrice in the final round to come away with the TKO victory.

Overjoyed with his flawless performance, 'The One' took to Instagram to celebrate his first finish in the world's largest martial arts promotion. The caption of his post read:

"Thank you to everyone for all your support, all your love, the messages and kind words. We showed up and we showed out. Thank you @onechampionship thank you to the fans in Doha. LETS HAVE A NAME!! 🥇"

The Dunamis Muay Thai affiliate's ONE record now stands at an unblemished 2-0, building on his stellar promotional debut beatdown of Kohei Shinjo in April 2024.

Jake Peacock declares he is ready to compete again soon

31-year-old Jake Peacock understands momentum is on his side, and he would love nothing more than to step back inside the circle as soon as ONE Championship can find him another opponent.

He called his shot during the post-fight interview with ONE fighter-turned-analyst Mitch Chilson, saying:

"Listen, ONE Championship, you have to get me in here quick. I want to go, I want to be active, I want to fight every few months. Get me as many fights possible. I'm always ready. And I'd always be a different animal. And I sell tickets, baby!"

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to all fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

