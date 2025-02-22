“You have to get me in here quick” - Jake Peacock wants quick turnaround after another impressive performance at ONE 171

Jake Peacock hopes to fight "every few months" after his latest Muay Thai win.

Earlier this week, Peacock, a bantamweight Muay Thai striker, fought for the first time in 2025 at Thursday's ONE 171: Qatar.

The 31-year-old, who proudly represents Canada and the United Kingdom, scored a third-round TKO win against Shinji Suzuki.

Following his impressive performance, Peacock had this to say during his in-ring post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson:

"Listen, ONE Championship, you have to get me in here quick. I want to go, I want to be active, I want to fight every few months. Get me as many fights possible. I’m always ready. And I’d always be a different animal. And I sell tickets baby!"

Jake Peacock first fought under the ONE Championship banner in April 2024, defeating Kohei Shinjo by unanimous decision.

Following his first promotional finish, Peacock has proven he could be a potential contender in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division.

The replay of ONE 171: Qatar, including Peacock's TKO win against Suzuki, can be seen for free via YouTube.

Watch Peacock's TKO finish against Suzuki below:

Jake Peacock secured one of three TKOs at ONE 171

There were seven finishes at ONE 171: Qatar, including two submissions, thre TKOs, and two knockouts.

Jake Peacock's third-round finish was the first TKO of the night.

Following Peacock's performance, a second TKO was showcased in the next fight, a heavyweight MMA bout between Mario Cerilli and Kirill Grishenko.

Grishenko overcame an early onslaught from Cerilli that nearly ended the fight. Grishenko landed a perfectly-time leg kick in the first round, leaving Cerilli in visible pain before he hopped away and told the referee to stop the match.

In the main event, Joshua Pacio showcased his improved submission defense in his trilogy bout against Jarred Brooks for the unified strawweight MMA world title.

Pacio took over the highly-anticipated bout in round two, landing heavy ground and pound before the referee stepped in for a TKO stoppage.

Pacio received a $50,000 performance bonus alongside Roberto Soldic, Shamil Erdogan, Ayaka Miura, and Kade Ruotolo.

Take a look at the results for ONE 171: Qatar below:

