  • ‘Dynamic’ Jake Peacock on a mission to impress after putting Shinji Suzuki to sleep in Qatar: “I’ve reinvented myself”

'Dynamic' Jake Peacock on a mission to impress after putting Shinji Suzuki to sleep in Qatar: "I've reinvented myself"

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 22, 2025 09:15 GMT
Jake Peacock and Shinji Suzuki - Photo by ONE Championship
Jake Peacock and Shinji Suzuki - Photo by ONE Championship

Limb-different ONE Championship Muay Thai fighter 'The One' Jake Peacock of Canada has overcome immense adversity in his life.

Born without his right arm, Peacock has fought through massive trials and tribulations in his professional combat sports career. But when he made his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization in April of 2024, 'The One' introduced himself to millions of fans around the globe.

Last Thursday, Peacock returned to take a three-round technical knockout victory over Road To ONE: Japan winner Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171: Qatar.

After the fight, he told veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson that he's ready for more. And fans certainly want to see more of 'The One' in action.

Peacock said:

"Absolutely. I’m so dynamic. I’ve reinvented myself since 10 months ago."

With the victory, Peacock improves his record in ONE Championship to a perfect 2-0 and has expressed interest to make a quick turnaround and get right back into the thick of the action.

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see 'The One' return to the Circle at the soonest possible time.

Watch Jake Peacock vs. Shinji Suzuki fight highlights at ONE 171: Qatar

Fellow Road To ONE winners 'The One' Jake Peacock and Shinji Suzuki locked horns at ONE 171: Qatar.

The event was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com and on their official YouTube channel.

Check out highlights of that fight here:

Edited by C. Naik
