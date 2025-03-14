"We smesh everybody" - Fans react after Khamzat Chimaev goes past Jon Jones in Instagram followers

Fans recently shared their reaction after Khamzat Chimaev overtook Jon Jones for number of followers on Instagram. They noted that it is a sign of things to come as the middleweight contender is poised to become an even bigger star for the UFC.

Chimaev has gained a massive following since making his promotional debut in 2020. X account ACD MMA posted an updated follow count on Instagram, which had 'Borz' at 9.532 million followers, while Jones had 9.506 million followers.

Check out ACD MMA's post below:

Fans expressed their joy for Chimaev passing Jones in Instagram followers and noted that he has the potential to gain more when he earns a title fight. They took pride in 'Borz' being among the top stars in the sport, while others mentioned that his following was slightly hindered because of inactivity. Here are some reactions:

"We smesh everybody"

"Khamzat star power was insane back in 2021-22. If only he kept momentum and stayed active, he would easily get close to 16M+ followers."

"Kinda amazing cuz he doesn't post too much or often even"

Check out other fan reactions below:

Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev surpassing Jon Jones in Instagram followers [Image courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

Which fighters have more Instagram followers than Khamzat Chimaev?

Khamzat Chimaev surpassing Jon Jones in terms of followers is impressive, but there are still four others with more followers than the middleweight contender.

According to the aforementioned post, Chimaev is closing in on reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who has 10 million followers, and is 7.7 million followers back of former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

With Chimaev yet to fight for a title yet, he still has a very long way to go before he can catch up to or even surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, who have 38.6 million and 46.8 million followers, respectively.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's latest Instagram post below:

