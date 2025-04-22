“We still help each other out” - Dante Leon says he always make it a point to train with fellow BJJ world champ Giancarlo Bodoni

Dante Leon and Giancarlo Bodoni may have gone to different gyms and teams, but the two close friends always make it a point to reconnect and develop each other's lethal grappling arsenals.

The multi-time BJJ world champions first met in 2018 in Toledo, Ohio, where they found themselves in an odd situation.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Leon said he and Bodoni were the only two North American grapplers in a team full of Brazilians.

Being the minority, the two latched onto each other and became practically inseparable.

Dante Leon said that while he and Bodoni primarily compete under different stables, they always train together when their schedules open up.

"We still help each other out and support each other in any way we can," said the now-Pedigo Submission Fighting affiliate.

Leon, who trains at New Wave, and Bodoni quickly became two of this generation's best submission grapplers when they won four BJJ world titles from 2019 to 2024.

Bodoni won two ADCC world titles in 2022 and 2024, while Leon is a two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion in 2019 and 2022.

Leon eventually made his way to ONE Championship, where he holds dominant wins over fellow BJJ world champions Bruno Pucci and Tommy Langaker.

The Canadian superstar is now set for the biggest fight of his career when he challenges Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

Leon's world title challenge against Ruotolo will transpire on May 2, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Dante Leon hints at taking a shot at Kade Ruotolo's lightweight submission grappling throne

It seems Dante Leon isn't content with just one piece of ONE Championship gold.

In a Reddit Ask-Me-Anything session, Leon said he could take a shot at Kade Ruotolo's ONE lightweight submission grappling world title if he dethrones Tye Ruotolo of the welterweight submission grappling strap at ONE Fight Night 31.

Leon wrote:

"The goal has been to beat the best in the world when I come to ONE."

