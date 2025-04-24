“We still make a lot of time for each other” - Dante Leon’s connection with Giancarlo Bodini transcends the test of time

Dante Leon recently spoke about his friendship with Giancarlo Bodini. Leon has trained with many world-class grapplers over the years to become an elite talent in the lightweight division.

Ad

One of his training partners and close friends is Bodini, a two-time ADCC world champion who recently signed with ONE Championship. While speaking to ONE, Leon had this to say about his friendship with Bodini:

“It’s like our lives have changed and evolved so much, but we still make a lot of time for each other. And even though there’s less time today than there was five [or] six years ago, we still make a lot of time for each other and put effort into the friendship.”

Ad

Trending

According to Tom DeBlass, the ONE Championship Vice President of grappling, Giancarlo Bodoni will make his promotional debut on Aug. 1. The two-time ADCC world champion is scheduled to face the legendary Rafael Lovato Jr.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Meanwhile, Dante Leon has already started making a name for himself in ONE Championship, defeating Bruno Pucci and Tommy Langaker. The Canadian has an opportunity in his next promotional appearance to become a ONE world champion.

Ad

Dante Leon is preparing for first ONE world title bout

Dante Leon's impressive start to his ONE Championship tenure has warranted a title shot against welterweight king Tye Ruotolo. The high-level grappling bout is scheduled for the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event on May 2.

Leon and Ruotolo have a history outside of ONE. Lee defeated Ruotolo by decision in 2020, while the latter avenged the loss with a guillotine in 2021.

Ad

Leon may hold a win over Ruotolo, but he'll need his best performance yet to emerge victorious at ONE Fight Night 31. Ruotolo, aged 22, holds an undefeated promotional record of 7-0, including wins against Jozef Chen, Izaak Michell, Reinier de Ridder, Garry Tonon, and Magomed Abdulkadirov.

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

The May 2 main event features a flyweight Muay Thai rematch between rising contender Kongthoranee and bantamweight legend Nong-O. Kongthoranee won the first meeting by split decision on Feb. 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.