"We talked extensively about legacy, about fighting" - Israel Adesanya says he "leveled up" after resonant conversation with Georges St-Pierre

Israel Adesanya recently met UFC legend Georges St-Pierre and seems to have had an enlightening conversation with the former welterweight and middleweight champion. The duo caught up with each other in Toronto, Canada, and apparently discussed "legacy, fighting, and life," among other things.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender 🤜🏻🤛🏾

My love, respect and admiration for this man leveled up a hundred times after this night. Not many people in human existence can relate to my life, I’m happy I was able to connect with a past avatar. ☯️ RUSH STYLEBENDER 🤜🏻🤛🏾My love, respect and admiration for this man leveled up a hundred times after this night. Not many people in human existence can relate to my life, I’m happy I was able to connect with a past avatar. ☯️ RUSHSTYLEBENDER 🇨🇦🤜🏻🤛🏾🇳🇬 My love, respect and admiration for this man leveled up a hundred times after this night. Not many people in human existence can relate to my life, I’m happy I was able to connect with a past avatar. ☯️ RUSH ❌ STYLEBENDER 🍃 https://t.co/HoBsbc5u0E

According to 'The Last Stylebender', the discussion with 'GSP' was so enriching that he feels he's already "leveled up" in terms of his mindset. He believes it will shine through in his upcoming clash with Alex Pereira at UFC 281. During a recent interaction with ESPN MMA, Adesanya opened up about his conversation with 'Rush':

"I was hanging out with my a fellow GOAT, an avatar Georges St-Pierre in Toronto a few days ago actually. We talked extensively about legacy, about fighting, life and a lot of different things and from that conversation I had with him, I already leveled up, already leveled up a lot so yeah, I really look forward to this fight."

Watch Adesanya's interview below:

Israel Adesanya claims he'll "kill or be killed" in upcoming fight

Israel Adesanya will be looking to finish his former foe Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 on November 12. He was recently criticized for being part of somewhat boring fights by fans and analysts. Against Pereira, however, Adesanya has hinted that he will come out all guns blazing.

In a recent tweet, the Nigerian-born Kiwi said that he is ready to "kill or be killed" at UFC 281. While it remains to be seen whether or not Adesanya can finish the Brazilian in their upcoming fight, 'Poatan' is the only man on the planet to have put the middleweight champion to sleep in his combat sports career.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender #UFC281

“Vengeance is mine says the lord.”

Brooooo I said the same thing too!!

This ends here. Kill or be killed ⚔️ “Vengeance is mine says the lord.”Brooooo I said the same thing too!!This ends here. Kill or be killed ⚔️ 📖😈 #UFC281 “Vengeance is mine says the lord.” Brooooo I said the same thing too!!This ends here. Kill or be killed ⚔️ https://t.co/apLQsg2ifJ

Israel Adesanya will be looking to exact revenge when they fight for the third time later this year. Many believe that Adesanya might struggle against a man who's already beaten him twice. However, 'The Last Stylebender' maintains that MMA and kickboxing are vastly different and that he will prove he's the better MMA fighter between the two.

In his last fight, Adesanya picked up a lopsided decision win against Jared Cannonier. Pereira, on the other hand, picked up a spectacular first-round knockout win over Sean Strickland in his last octagon outing.

