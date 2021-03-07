'We could do that' - Dana White hints at Amanda Nunes' next title fight after UFC 259 win

At UFC 259, Amanda Nunes made light work of Megan Anderson by submitting her in the first round of their title fight.

The reigning UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion could be on course for a quick return to the Octagon, per Dana White.

In his post-fight press conference, White mentioned that a fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena could be in the works. The UFC president stated that Pena was texting him and the rest of his team the entire night and wants to get into the Octagon with Nunes next.

"Julianna Pena has been texting all of us all night, she's been busy tonight. Yeah, we could do that [On booking Pena next against Amanda Nunes for the women's bantamweight title]."

Julianna Pena was originally scheduled to fight Holly Holm at the UFC Fight Night event on May 8th. However, the fight between the two bantamweights has been canceled, and Pena has now called for her title shot.

After beating Sara McMann at UFC 257, Pena initially called out Amanda Nunes and asked for a title shot against the latter. But the reigning champion refused to acknowledge the callout from The Venezuelan Vixen and instead shifted her focus to defending the 145-lbs title.

Amanda Nunes once again reigned supreme in the UFC

Amanda Nunes has been unbeaten in the UFC since 2015. Over the past six years, Nunes has beaten some of the best fighters ever to grace the sport, including the likes of Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and Holly Holm.

At UFC 259, Amanda Nunes made her return to the Octagon for the first time since her win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. In her second consecutive women's featherweight title defense, Nunes submitted Anderson inside two minutes of the first round.

It remains to be seen if Amanda Nunes will defend the featherweight title or if the UFC decides to shut the division down completely. However, it has been confirmed that her next fight will be at 135, and The Lioness could make a quick turnaround for a fight against Pena.