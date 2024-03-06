"We all thinking the same thing" - Fans react to KSI calling for the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight to be canceled

Following days of concerning social media activity and erratic behavior by boxer Ryan Garcia, KSI has publicly voiced his concerns, calling for the cancellation of Garcia's upcoming fight against Devin Haney.

Despite Garcia's reassurances about his condition after claiming to have lost access to his social media accounts, the fighter's demeanor during press conferences leading up to the scheduled bout has raised red flags among observers. Speculation regarding substance abuse and peculiar associations has fueled concerns about Garcia's mental and physical readiness to compete for the WBC super-lightweight belt.

Taking to social media, KSI wrote:

"Cancel the Ryan Garcia fight and actually get him some help. It's sad watching him have a mental breakdown publicly like this"

Fans echoed KSI's sentiment, expressing their worry for Garcia and urging him to seek help. Comments on KSI's post included:

"We all thinking the same thing we don’t want to witness the downfall of Ryan Garcia"

"100% correct. Hasn’t been right since the first presser. Hope to see you back in the ring soon."

"Literally. Where are his friends man? Sucks to see. Horrible"

"Facts bro"

Fans expressed their desire to see Garcia receive professional help and recover before returning to the ring.

Ryan Garcia challenges Sean O'Malley to an MMA fight

Ryan Garcia has set his sights on an unusual challenge: a mixed martial arts fight against UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley.

O'Malley, known for his striking prowess and charisma, previously called out Garcia for a boxing match. However, Garcia, during an interview with Ariel Helwani, expressed a preference for an MMA bout:

"I'll beat his a** in MMA, guaranteed. I'm a natural wrestler... I'm strong and I got crazy conditioning... I know I'm going to knock him out in boxing. That's not even fair."

Garcia acknowledges his boxing superiority but believes he can compete in MMA with proper training. He envisions himself training with renowned MMA fighters like Nate Diaz and Alex Pereira to prepare for a potential fight against O'Malley in the UFC.

Garcia even claimed to have contacted UFC CEO Dana White regarding the potential fight, stating his willingness to enter the octagon after his upcoming bout against Devin Haney. However, White has not publicly responded to Garcia's proposition.