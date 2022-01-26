"We are in unchartered waters here" - Daniel Cormier on Dana White's absence after Francis Ngannou's win at UFC 270

Daniel Cormier was stumped by Dana White's absence following Francis Ngannou's victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. 'DC' pointed out that it was the first time ever that White failed to put the title around the waist of a UFC champion following a championship fight that took place on US soil.

#UFC270 In case you missed it, that's matchmaker Mick Maynard putting the belt around #AndStill Champion Francis Ngannou. Let the conspiracy theories commence. In case you missed it, that's matchmaker Mick Maynard putting the belt around #AndStill Champion Francis Ngannou. Let the conspiracy theories commence.#UFC270 https://t.co/MTCO9iAt7U

White's absence is being linked to Ngannou's contract negotiations with the UFC. While the promotion has been unwilling to meet the Cameroonian's demands, Ngannou is also seemingly okay with leaving the promotion despite being the reigning heavyweight champ.

According to Cormier, Ngannou took a risk by betting on himself and standing up against the UFC. After emerging victorious against 'Bon Gamin', 'The Predator' will have more leverage while negotiating with the UFC. 'DC' feels this could shape how fighters negotiate their contracts with the promotion in the future.

In a recent episode of the DC & RC podcast, Cormier said:

"I've seen other guys strap the belts before but generally at international events. This was the first time I've seen a champion win on U.S. soil and not have Dana put the belt on them and I honestly don't know the last time Dana has not been at a post fight press conference right so we are in unchartered waters here... Francis is in a position that not many people get to in regards to negotiations... He took a chance on himself and it seems as though he won because now he's still the champion... This is unprecedented, this is going to really tell you how people are going to go about their negotiations because we've never seen this before."

"Nothing has changed" - Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White snubbing him following victory at UFC 270

At the UFC 270 post-fight press conference, Francis Ngannou was asked about Dana White's mysterious absence in the aftermath of the main event. In response, Ngannou simply shrugged and said he had no idea why White didn't put the title around his waist following the fight.

Ngannou also mentioned that he was unaware White skipped the post-fight press conference. The Cameroonian said he intended to ask the UFC president why he chose to snub his heavyweight champ.

Francis Ngannou concluded by saying that although he retained the title, his future in the UFC is still as uncertain as it was heading into the fight. He said:

"I don’t know, you’ll have to ask him. No, I did not have anything to do about that. I think that was their decision, I was about to ask about that, too. He didn’t come to the press conference? Ah, well, I didn’t know that. Well, it’s been a long time that I’ve been wondering about my future in the company, so nothing has changed, I’m still in the same position.”

