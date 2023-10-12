"We've seen harder shots" - Brendan Schaub attributes Grant Dawson's loss to Bobby Green due to an 'early' setback

Brendan Schaub recently weighed in on the lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Grant Dawson, which served as the main event of UFC Vegas 80 this past weekend.

'King' pulled off what many believed to be an upset as he earned a knockout win in 33 seconds of the first round and earned a Performance of the Night bonus. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the former TUF runner-up shared his thoughts on the bout and mentioned that he believes the loss was attributed to an early career setback for 'KGD.'

Schaub said:

"We've seen harder shots. A lot of it is it's early, so the guys aren't conditioned...I bet Dawson could've ate that shot in the second or third round, or even later in the first. When it's early and you get hit like that, sometimes it takes a while to get the body to recognize you're in a fist fight. So, sometimes it could drop you if you're not ready to go there." [4:13 - 4:34]

Brendan Schaub then brought up that Bobby Green is in an interesting spot in the UFC lightweight division. He mentioned that he is currently riding an impressive winning streak that could lead to another opportunity against a top ranked lightweight, saying:

"He's coming off a pretty tasty little run here...Submission win over Tony Ferguson and now a knockout over a young lion - he's ranked number 10 - Bobby Green got some more work to do. Guy's such a vet, dude." [4:53 - 5:26]

It will be interesting to see who the UFC matches 'King' up with next, as he has certainly earned an opportunity to fight another top-10 ranked lightweight.

Check out the full video:

AKA coach Javier Mendez responds to Bobby Green accusing Islam Makhachev of cheating

AKA coach Javier Mendez recently responded to Bobby Green after he accused UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev of cheating.

In a video uploaded to his podcast, Mendez sounded off on 'King' and noted that he should know better how the USADA testing protocols work because he is an active fighter as well. He mentioned that there was misinformation by the UFC vet and explained what the process is like saying:

"You have to do it [testing], it's mandatory. If you don't do the whereabouts, you do the first one, big X against you. You do a next one, boom, against you then after that you're out, completely out so why is this guy talking about something he really knows nothing full about." [10:25 - 10:41]