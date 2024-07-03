"We want a 5-rounder" - Fans demand a world title rematch between current icons Rodtang and Superlek

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and flyweight kickboxing world titlist Superlek Kiatmoo9 set the world on fire in their catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 34 last September. Unsurprisingly, fans are clamoring for a rematch.

Superlek won the highly competitive matchup by way of a unanimous decision and handed 'The Iron Man' his first-ever Muay Thai defeat in the world's largest martial arts promotion.

ONE Championship shared multiple angles of the crucial knockdown that gave 'The Kicking Machine' the victory on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

However, many fans voiced their desire in the comments section to see a rematch between Rodtang and Superlek with a ONE world title on the line:

"We want a 5 rounder for the REMATCH!!!!!!!"

"Re match"

"Rematch @yodchatri"

"5 rounds rodtang would have hoed him lmao"

"I see where the judges were coming from but I think rodtang won, I think we need a rematch"

Superlek recently opened up about how willing he is to run it back with Rodtang should the ONE Championship's higher-ups make it happen.

Superlek fully focused on two-sport dominance this September

The Kiatmoo9 Gym star will challenge two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

With an opportunity to join an exclusive club of ONE athletes to achieve the feat, Superlek recently told Sportskeeda MMA:

"It's true that there are so many more athletes way better than me. But now I'm only focused on Haggerty."

