Superlek down for Rodtang clash ‘in the future’ if ONE Championship wants them to run it back

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is more than willing to step back inside the Circle with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In September, 'The Kicking Machine' went toe-to-toe with 'The Iron Man' in what many heralded as the greatest Muay Thai fight in half a century.

For three rounds, Superlek and Rodtang threw everything they had at one another, leaving ONE Championship fans on the edge of their seat from the first bell to the final one.

In the end, it was the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative who came out on top, leaving the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a unanimous decision victory — though the decision did come with a bit of controversy as many fight fans believe Rodtang did enough to keep his streak alive.

Speaking with members of the media following his impressive showing against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Friday Fights 68 in Bangkok, Thailand, Superlek addressed a potential rematch with Rodtang, saying:

"Well, it’s all up to Chatri [Sityodtong]. That would be in the future. If he decided we needed a rematch, then there would be a rematch."

Superlek challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title in September

Before the Thai megastar can concern himself with a potential sequel to his 2023 Muay Thai Fight of the Year, 'The Kicking Machine' will turn his attention toward becoming a two-sport king.

On Friday, September 6, Superlek will step back inside the Circle as ONE Championship heads to The Mile High City —Denver, Colorado — for ONE 168, emanating from Ball Arena.

There, the Thai superstar will challenge the reigning and defending ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in a fight being touted as one of the most anticipated scraps in ONE history.

Both fighters are coming off an impressive string of victories over the last year with Haggerty knocking out both Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade in back-to-back bouts to win the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing crowns.

After a successful defense against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 in February, 'The General' will look to add another massive name to his already impressive hit list when he squares off with one of the greatest strikers in the planet in Sonuperlek.

Follow this link for tickets for ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.

