“I’m only focused on Haggerty” - Superlek has tunnel vision for two-sport supremacy at ONE 168

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is fully fixated on the task at hand, and that's dethroning two-sport world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty in the United States.

Fresh off a resounding points victory over fellow Thai warrior Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Friday Fights 68 last weekend, Superlek has promptly shifted his focus on his upcoming opponent.

Trending

He told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview:

"It’s true that there are so many more athletes way better than me. But now I’m only focused on Haggerty."

Superlek is one of the most talented strikers on the ONE Championship roster. And the flyweight superstar is moving up to bantamweight for his next fight.

Naturally, many fans worry about how Superlek is going to manage the weight differential.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"I got people with knowledge in sports science who are coming to help me with that."

With all bases covered, it appears Superlek is getting himself primed and ready to deliver the goods. With the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title up for grabs, and a chance at two-division, two-sport glory, Superlek vows to enter this fight in prime condition and to put on the performance of a lifetime.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 to face Jonathan Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 168: Denver

Flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to lock horns with England's 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The two lock horns at ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback