"We want them Epstein files tbh" - Ex-UFC star shares hilarious reaction to Donald Trump signing order to declassify JFK and MLK assassination files

An ex-UFC middleweight reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump signing an order to declassify the remaining records on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK).

Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Jan. 20, with the event attended by several high-profile personalities and MMA stars, including UFC CEO Dana White, Conor McGregor, and Jon Jones. In his first week in office, Trump signed an order to disclose the remaining records related to the JFK and MLK files.

The JFK and MLK assassinations have fascinated the public for decades, sparking conspiracy theories and debates. To promote transparency, Trump signed the order to declassify these files, stating:

"A lot of people are waiting for this. For decades, and everything will be revealed."

This move caught the attention of former UFC star Derek Brunson, who reshared a clip of Trump signing the order and added a humorous twist, posting on X:

"We want them Epstein files tbh."

Check out Derek Brunson’s X post below:

Jon Jones shares experience of attending Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony

UFC CEO Dana White and several UFC fighters were vocal supporters of Donald Trump during his 2024 presidential election campaign. Many from the MMA community, including White and reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, attended Trump’s inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Accompanying snaps from the event, Jones expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post, writing:

“It was truly an honor to welcome and celebrate the 47th President of the United States. The evening was nothing short of extraordinary—a night filled with pride, unity, and gratitude for the opportunity to witness such a historic moment. I’m deeply thankful to have been part of this special occasion, surrounded by individuals who share a love for this great nation.”

Check out Jon Jones' Instagram post below:

Notably, ‘Bones’ did Trump’s iconic victory dance in front of the president, who was in attendance at UFC 309, following Jones' win over Stipe Miocic.

