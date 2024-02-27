"We want UFC to make promos like this" - Fans get excited for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou as fight trailer drops

The official trailer for the showdown between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou has just been released, stirring excitement among fans.

Billed 'Knockout Chaos,' the eagerly awaited bout is scheduled to take place on March 8 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The promotional poster offered a glimpse of the colossal bout, hinting at what awaited in the trailer. However, the promotional video elevated the anticipation, showcasing the two heavyweight stars engaging in lively exchanges across different settings. The visuals seamlessly transitioned between live-action scenes and a nostalgic 16-bit video game style reminiscent of the iconic Street Fighter II from the 1990s.

Check out the official trailer for the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou bout below:

Combat sports enthusiasts responded to the trailer with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Damn, son. Definetly plenty of UFC matches that deserve this level of effort."

Another wrote:

"That was epic, next level promoting! Good luck, Francis!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"The dopest boxing ad to date man!"

"We want UFC to make promos like this and pay their fighters what they deserve."

Ngannou's upcoming bout will mark his sophomore venture into boxing, following his debut match against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last October. Despite a controversial split decision loss, the former UFC heavyweight champion displayed impressive boxing skills.

'The Predator' demonstrated superior performance compared to Fury on occasion and even managed to score a knockdown against him in the third round.

Meanwhile, 'AJ' had a remarkable last year, securing victories in all three of his fights, notably earning a fifth-round TKO win over Otto Wallin in the main event of the 'Day of Reckoning' card in December.

Originally slated to face Deontay Wilder on March 8, Joshua's bout underwent changes after Wilder's decision loss to Joseph Parker, prompting Ngannou to step in as his replacement.

Francis Ngannou vows to take Anthony Joshua’s 'soul' on March 8

Francis Ngannou recently issued a stern warning to Anthony Joshua as they prepare for their 10-round heavyweight bout.

During his appearance on the High Performance podcast, 'The Predator' admitted that Joshua's strength remains a mystery to him. However, he also expressed confidence that regardless of his opponent's abilities, he would come out as the winner:

"Nothing is impossible, right? We don’t know the strength of Anthony Joshua, but even though I don’t believe he has that strength, but we’re going to find out. We’re going to find out, and I think the reverse is going to happen. I’m going to be the one taking his soul."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below (55:05):