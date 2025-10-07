"We wanted to irritate them" - Alex Pereira explains why his team taunted Magomed Ankalaev’s corner with “Chama” chants after UFC 320

Alex Pereira’s post-fight celebration at UFC 320 was not limited to his 'Khaby Lame'-inspired gesture. The newly crowned light heavyweight champion revealed that his team deliberately taunted Magomed Ankalaev’s corner with &quot;Chama” chants as they exited the arena.Pereira said that they wanted to annoy a camp that had tried to create unnecessary hostility in the buildup to the rematch. The evening carried a sense of closure for Pereira, who silenced critics and recaptured the 205-pound throne.Speaking in an interview with FULL SEND MMA, Pereira said:“We wanted to irritate them a little bit because they tried to create this rivalry, and it’s not them going in there. Only Ankalaev should talk because he’s the one going in there”Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:Pereira's coach, Plinio Cruz, joined in on the verbal jabs by suggesting that Ankalaev should return home to Russia. At the same time, Glover Teixeira dismissed a trilogy fight proposal from the Russian’s camp inside the octagon.'Poatan' himself performed his trademark Khaby Lame-style celebration, mimicking his fallen opponent much like he did after knocking out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. Ankalaev’s pre-fight remarks, including accusations of greasing in their first fight, only added to the heat.Ali Abdelaziz responds to Alex Pereira’s criticism after Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC 320 lossAli Abdelaziz dismissed Alex Pereira’s post-fight remarks after Magomed Ankalaev’s loss at UFC 320. Pereira had mocked Abdelaziz online, claiming managers who never fought should not seek attention during their athletes’ moments.Abdelaziz replied that he holds black belts in judo and jiu-jitsu and has competed himself. He denied any personal feud, saying that Ankalaev approved all the social media posts. The manager took to Instagram to write a lengthy statement, which read:&quot;I know his [Pereira's] coaches, managers, and always show them respect. I don’t know Alex personally. But, I am Team Magomed Ankalaev. Whatever I can do to help him, I will do it. As long as I don’t insult someone’s family, religion, or his nation. Everything Ankalaev said on his social media, he approved it. And if I did help him, it was his knowledge.&quot;He added:&quot;But, at the end of the day, we are in a fighting business. As long as no one speaks about you in a bad way, or your family, or your nation. “About me doing sports or not doing sports, this is irrelevant. But I have two black belts in judo and jiu-jitsu under Master Renzo Gracie. And I also competed in judo and MMA. But, in reality, this is not about me and Alex. This is about Magomed Ankalaev and Alex.&quot;