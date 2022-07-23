"We will beat these guys every time" - Usman Nurmagomedov makes bold prediction about Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Usman Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev will beat Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Makhachev and Oliveira are scheduled to lock horns in the headliner of UFC 280 on October 22. The Dagestan native has lost just one fight in his entire career and is favored by the bookmakers to beat the former titleholder.

Makhachev's AKA teammate and Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Usman Nurmagomedov has no doubts about the 30-year-old's chances of beating 'do Bronx'.

Usman defeated Christopher Gonzalez via first-round submission at the recently concluded Bellator 283 and is looking to set up a lightweight title fight with Brazilian champion Patricky Pitbull next. In a recent tweet, he claimed that Russia will always triumph over Brazil, referring to the upcoming clash between Oliveira and Makhachev, and a potential fight between him and Pitbull.

He wrote:

"Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira and Me VS Patricky Pitbull. Dagestan VS Brazil, we will beat these guys every time."

Usman Nurmagomedov @Usmannmgdv Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira and Me VS Patricky Pitbull.



Dagestan VS Brazil, we will beat these guys every time. Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira and Me VS Patricky Pitbull. Dagestan VS Brazil, we will beat these guys every time.

Chael Sonnen claims Islam Makhachev could surprise Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Chael Sonnen feels that Makhachev's striking could surprise Charles Oliveira when the pair share the octagon in October. The Dagestani lightweight is known for his dominant grappling and hasn't had the opportunity to fully showcase his striking inside the octagon thus far.

'The American Gangster', however, feels that Islam Makhachev could surprise fans with his striking at UFC 280. He claimed that come fight night, Makhachev will be well prepared in all aspects of the game than just grappling. Although Oliveira is regarded as the better fighter of the two on the feet, Sonnen feels that's because we haven't seen Makhachev use his stand-up skillset yet.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"We do always lean to, 'I've seen Oliveira do more on his feet than I've seen Islam. And therefore Oliveira is better.' It really doesn't matter... There's no black belts in striking... I do see where Charles is favored on his feet. I just wanna push back a little bit... we don't actually know. We've not actually seen Islam there."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Oliveira vs. Makhachev below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far