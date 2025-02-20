"We will be KOing Islam Makhachev" - Internet goes berserk as Ilia Topuria vacates 145-pound belt reportedly to fight for lightweight title 

In a surprising turn of events in the UFC, reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has relinquished his 145-pound title to challenge himself in the lightweight division.

Ad

UFC CEO Dana White announced the decision, explaining that Topuria believes he has cemented his legacy at featherweight and that his physical limits no longer allow him to make the weight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Consequently, the promotion has scheduled a title bout between former champion Alexander Volkanovski and top contender Diego Lopes to determine the new featherweight king at UFC 314, set for April 12 at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani revealed that Topuria is now eyeing a future clash with lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, a matchup that could take place as early as International Fight Week.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The news has ignited a frenzy online, with fans expressing both excitement and bold predictions about the upcoming contest:

One ardent supporter of Topuria declared:

“We will be KOing Islam”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others wrote:

“Gotta respect this move from Topuria. Instead of holding back the division he’s doing the right thing—he could’ve waited for that Double champ opportunity which was eventually be given to him.”

"He's never beating Islam lmao"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the news of Ilia Topuria vacating the featherweight belt to move up to lightweight. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Chael Sonnen slams Ilia Topuria for targeting Islam Makhachev fight

Chael Sonnen has criticized Ilia Topuria for his repeated challenges to Islam Makhachev, calling the proposed fight both illogical and uninspiring. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' questioned Topuria’s motives:

Ad

“Why is Ilia Topuria calling out Islam Makhachev for the eighth time in nine days? There is something highly unusual about Ilia Topuria using these opportunities to stay on Islam."

Sonnen further emphasized Makhachev's victories over former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, adding:

“I cannot begin to believe that something really special for Islam’s fight is that he’s got to fight a 145-pounder. That would be a super fight, [but] it wouldn’t be special for Islam. He’s already fought a 145-pounder as a world champion, who was the reigning number one pound-for-pound."

Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.