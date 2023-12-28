“We will win” - Takeru beaming with confidence a month before blockbuster showdown against Rodtang

The historic superfight between former three-division K-1 kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 165 is just around the corner.

This massive bout takes place at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on January 28 and has the kickboxing and Muay Thai communities split on choosing the probable winner. It's because 'The Iron Man' and the 'Natural Born Crusher' are considered two of the greatest strikers in the world of this generation.

Rodtang will dip his toes in kickboxing once again to fight Takeru, who is the first and only 3-division K-1 world champion.

Ahead of ONE 165, the 'Natural Born Crusher' posted his shredded look and captioned:

"The next day, I beat up all my body. Just over a month to go We will win."

Takeru was seen training with Superbon ahead of ONE debut

A few months ahead of his ONE debut at ONE 165, the 'Natural Born Crusher' traveled to Thailand to train with some of the best practitioners of the Art of Eight Limbs. One such specialist was none other than former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Superbon, who produced a five-round classic with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai last Friday at ONE Friday Fights 46, was seen doing some technical sparring with the Japanese icon.

Superbon is perhaps the best man to prepare anyone for their ONE debut. Teaching his time-tested trade secrets to the debuting Japanese is surely valuable not just for his debut, but for his entire fighting career as a whole. With Superbon being a master kicker with a sense of distance management that's second to none, emulating his style to deal with the aggressive, forward-moving Rodtang could reap major rewards.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.