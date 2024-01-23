“We won’t be going the distance” – Rade Opacic says judges won’t be needed in three-round kickboxing war with Iraj Azizpour

Serbian heavyweight kickboxing star Rade Opacic is gunning for a third straight win in ONE Championship, as he faces Iranian powerhouse Iraj Azizpour at ONE 165.

On January 28 in Tokyo, Japan, the two behemoths will collide in a three-round kickboxing bout as part of the promotion's return to the 'Land of the Rising Sun'.

Opacic has 15 of his 18 pro wins come by way of KO/TKO, making many think that he won't be planning to hear the final bell once he clashes with Azizpour.

He told ONE:

“As I said, he has good power in kicks and punches, and he’s experienced. But I’m just going to try to develop my style in the fight, my pace, my pressure. And we will see who will get the better of it. I’m sure it’s going to be a good fight and that we won’t be going the distance.”

Rade Opacic admits fighting in Japan is one of his dreams

Opacic has been ticking a few things off his career bucket list since debuting in ONE Championship in 2020. Going 7-1 in the promotion in less than three years, the Serbian powerhouse has become one of the most feared men in his division.

Last year at ONE Fight Night 11, Rade Opacic ticked off a major entry in his career bucket list as he debuted in the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', the legendary Lumpiinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. It was a unanimous decision victory over a man who last handed him his loss, Brazil's Guto Inocente.

Come ONE 165, Rade Opacic will hit a major milestone in his career: fight in the 'Land of the Rising Sun'.

He told ONE:

“To be honest, fighting in ONE has all been a dream come true because last time I fought at Lumpinee Stadium, and now, I’m fighting in Tokyo, Japan. When I was young, I was dreaming about this. Now, it’s all happening.”

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.