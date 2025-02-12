“Wealth is coming to me” - Zhang Lipeng says prophetic dream came true after $50,000 bonus-winning performance

Zhang Lipeng had a dream about acquiring wealth before recently earning a $50,000 performance bonus.

At ONE Fight Night 28, Zhang competed in a catchweight MMA bout (178.5 lbs) against Hiroyuki Tetsuka. The Chinese star usually fights in the lightweight division, making his latest challenge intriguing to see how he'd fare at a higher weight class.

Zhang proved he has a potential future at welterweight by securing a first-round knockout win against Tetsuka. The Chinese striker's impressive performance earned him a $50,000 performance bonus.

Following his highlight-reel knockout, "The Warrior" had this to say about his bonus during his post-fight interview in the ring:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"You know what, last night, I had a dream. In my dream, there was a lot of fish, and I know that wealth is coming to me."

Zhang followed up by saying:

"Now I feel really excited, and a big thank ONE Championship for providing such a big platform. I’ll keep fighting and keep going."

ONE Fight Night 28 went down inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The replay of the Feb. 7 event, including Zhang's win against Tetsuka, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Zhang was one of two fighters to secure a performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 28.

Two-sport world champion Prajanchai walked away with an extra $100,000 after defending his strawweight Muay Thai title in the main event with a fourth-round TKO against Ellis Badr Barboza.

Check out Zhang Lipeng's finish against HiroyukiTetsuka below:

Zhang Lipeng plans to stay at welterweight

Before ONE Fight Night 28, Zhang Lipeng had fought five times in the lightweight division, leading to a 3-2 promotional record.

The Chinese superstar's latest knockout against Hiroyuki Tetsuka in a catchweight bout opened his eyes to a potential future at welterweight, which he explained during his in-ring post-fight interview:

"I think I will stay in this weight class more because I feel really comfortable here. This is definitely very good for me, a good fit."

Zhang holds a professional MMA record of 35-13-2, including 26 inside the distance. At 34 years old, the Chinese finishing machine could be lined up for an entertaining run in the ONE welterweight MMA division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.