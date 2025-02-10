“He’s not as fast as me” - Zhang Lipeng says he proved speed kills in $50,000 bonus winning TKO of Hiroyuki Tetsuka

While Hiroyuki Tetsuka boasts incredible power in both striking and grappling, Zhang Lipeng knew he had him beat in one major area.

The Chinese veteran relied on speed to notch the most ferocious finish at ONE Fight 28: Prajanchai vs Barboza on Prime Video last Feb. 7 inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After a brief feeling-out process, Zhang caught Tetsuka off guard with a left jab that sent him crashing to the canvas.

Smelling blood in the waters, 'The Warrior' pounced with merciless hammer fists, forcing the referee to intervene after the 'Japanese Beast' went stiff.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, Zhang was relieved that all the sacrifices he made paid off.

"This year, I didn’t go home for Chinese New Year. I trained myself very, very hard."

Moreover, the 34-year-old finisher said he knew Tetsuka's weakness and simply exploited it when he saw an opening. He added:

"I know my opponent. He’s not as fast as me. So I’m really confident that I can get the win. Happy New Year to everyone who came to see me."

Zhang Lipeng collects $50,000 performance bonus bounty at ONE Fight Night 28

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong took note of Zhang Lipeng's incredible TKO win and rewarded him with a $50,000 bonus.

'The Warrior' was one of two bonus winners at ONE Fight Night 28, as Prajanchai PK Saenchai took home a $100,000 incentive after successfully defending his strawweight Muay Thai crown in the main event.

Meanwhile, Zhang's killer instinct has truly gone under the radar. The Chinese destroyer has 35 career wins, with 14 coming by knockout and 13 via submission.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 28 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.