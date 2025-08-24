Weeks after heated clash that led to suspension, Sean Strickland says "anger management" is working

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has recently hinted that his anger management course is working after being involved in an altercation with a fighter at a previous Tuff-N-Uff event earlier this year.

Strickland was present cageside to coach fighter Miles Hunsinger in his fight against Luis Hernandez. However, Hernandez was able to secure a submission victory on the night and appeared to mock the opponent's corner post-fight. Enraged by this, Strickland entered the cage and threw punches at Hernandez.

As a result, Strickland was fined $5,000 and suspended for six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. However, the 34-year-old was given the option to reduce the duration of the suspension by participating in an anger management course, which Strickland accepted.

Strickland attended a recent Tuff-N-Uff event and appeared to be in his best behavior this time. He shared a story on Instagram, including a post by Tuff-N-Uff featuring himself at the event, and wrote:

"Anger management is working.. No fights tonight!"

Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram story below:

Sean Strickland's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Strickland also commented on the Instagram post, stating:

"Great fights tonight. Sorry, I wasn't in one."

Sean Strickland eyes title fight against Khamzat Chimaev after returning from suspension

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev have been involved in constant back-and-forths over the past few years. The two initially trained together but appeared to fall out due to differences in ideologies.

Strickland and 'Borz' have since aimed several jabs at each other on social media and hinted at a potential future fight. With Chimaev being crowned the undisputed middleweight champion, Strickland recently took to Instagram to tease a potential future fight against his former training partner after serving his suspension. He stated:

"Well! Ready to put this to bed and get back in the cage. Can't have a ter**rist as a champion, sadly, I think I'm the only one to change that. Appreciate the commission for getting this done.. Anger management here I come...."

Check out the post below:

Home of Fight @Home_of_Fight 🚨 👀 Sean Strickland says "can't have a ter**rist as a champion" and agrees to complete anger management course: "Well! Ready to put this to bed and get back in the cage. Can't have a ter**rist as a champion, sadly I think Im the only one to change that. Appreciate the

