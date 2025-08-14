  • home icon
  Wei Rui on heading into hostile territory in Tokyo to face Hiroki Akimoto: "I also have many fans in Japan"

Wei Rui on heading into hostile territory in Tokyo to face Hiroki Akimoto: “I also have many fans in Japan”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 14, 2025 08:46 GMT
Wei Rui - Photo by ONE Championship
Wei Rui [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

First-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing contender ‘Demon Blade’ Wei Rui of China isn’t worried about heading into hostile territory when he takes on Japanese rival Hiroki Akimoto once again, but this time on his opponent’s home soil.

Wei is on his way to Tokyo to face Akimoto in a highly anticipated rematch, and the 34-year-old star is confident that even though the Japanese fighter will have the support of his fans, it won’t be a one-sided affair.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Wei expressed his appreciation for international support as he talked about competing in Tokyo.

Wei told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"I also have many fans in Japan, which gives me more confidence! I may have never been good at words, but I prefer to prove it with actions! I hope to use my body language in the cage to repay my support and friends who like me."
Wei Rui is ready to run it back with Hiroki Akimoto and prove that his first victory over the Japanese star was no fluke.

The two square off at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website, or head on over to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Wei Rui isn’t taking Hiroki Akimoto lightly in their ONE 173 rematch: “He is a very strong opponent"

‘Demon Blade’ Wei Rui knows what Hiroki Akimoto is all about, having shared the ring with him once already. Now that they are ready to meet again, the Chinese star says he is not underestimating Akimoto one bit.

He told ONE:

“He is a very strong opponent, and the last [fight] put a lot of pressure on me! After the last competition, we both got to know each other better. I think this [fight] will be more exciting and thrilling than the last one!”

Dan Paulo Errazo

Edited by Aziel Karthak
