Weight misses rock UFC Vegas 82: How many fighters failed to make weight?

The fighters scheduled to participate in Saturday's (November 18) UFC Vegas 82 event completed their official weigh-ins in Las Vegas on Friday.

Brendan Allen and Paul Caig are set to headline the Fight Night event at the Apex facility in Las Vegas in a middleweight matchup. Allen registered a weight of 186 pounds, while Craig also tipped the scales at 186 pounds.

Michael Morales and Jake Matthews will engage in a welterweight match in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 82. Morales registered a weight of 171 pounds, while Matthews weighed in at 170.5 pounds, officially confirming their bout.

The majority of the 28 fighters featured on the UFC Vegas 82 card successfully adhered to their weight requirements without any issues. However, three fighters surpassed the allowed weight limit.

Lucas Alexander exceeded the non-title featherweight limit by two pounds, registering a weight of 148 pounds for his upcoming bout against Jeka Saragih. Rafael Estevam, set to face Charles Johnson, fell short of the non-title flyweight limit by two pounds, weighing in at 128 pounds. Meanwhile, in the women's bantamweight division, Ailin Perez was slightly over the non-title limit by 0.5 pounds for her fight against Lucie Pudilova.

Expand Tweet

It remains uncertain if these bouts will proceed as catchweight and, if they do, what percentage of the fighters' purses will be forfeited as a penalty.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 82: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig weigh-in

Main Card

Brendan Allen (186 lbs) vs. Paul Craig (186 lbs): middleweight bout

Michael Morales (171 lbs) vs. Jake Matthews (170.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Chase Hooper (155.5 lbs) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5 lbs): lightweight bout

Payton Talbott (136 lbs) vs. Nick Aguirre (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Luana Pinheiro (115.5 lbs) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5 lbs): strawweight bout

Uros Medic (171 lbs) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (170 lbs): welterweight bout

Preliminary Card

Jonathan Pearce (145.5 lbs) vs. Joanderson Brito (145 lbs): featherweight bout

Chad Anheliger (134.5 lbs) vs. Jose Johnson (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Christian Leroy Duncan (186 lbs) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186 lbs): middleweight bout

Mick Parkin (262.5 lbs) vs. Caio Machado (250 lbs): heavyweight bout

Jeka Saragih (146 lbs) vs. Lucas Alexander* (148 lbs): featherweight bout

Lucie Pudilova (135.5 lbs) vs. Ailin Perez** (136.5 lbs): Women's bantamweight bout

Trey Ogden (155.5 lbs) vs. Nikolas Motta (155 lbs): lightweight bout

Charles Johnson (125 lbs) vs. Rafael Estevam*** (128 lbs): flyweight bout

*Alexander exceeded the featherweight limit of 146 pounds.

**Perez exceeded the women's bantamweight limit of 136 pounds.

***Estevam exceeded the flyweight limit of 126 pounds.