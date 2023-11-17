UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, November 18, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is headed to its Apex facility for UFC fight tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig (also known as UFC Vegas 82 and UFC Fight Night 232) will take place on November 18, 2023, and will feature a series of thrilling bouts.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night, No.10-ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen will square off against Paul Craig, who is positioned three spots below the Wisconsin native at No.13.

Brendan Allen comes into this fight riding a five-fight win streak which includes four rear-naked choke submission finishes. In his latest outing in June, the Wisconsin native submitted Bruno Silva in the first round.

Paul Craig, meanwhile, dropped back-to-back fights through 2022-23 but rebounded in impressive fashion, scoring a vicious second-round TKO of Andre Muniz last time out in July. The Scottish fighter will hope to build another win streak when he returns to the octagon this Saturday.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig fight preview below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig card?

Undefeated welterweight prospect Michael Morales will feature on the UFC Fight Night card as he faces Jake Matthews in the night's co-main event.

Hailing from Ecuador, Morales is unbeaten in his professional career with 15 victories, 3 of which came under the UFC banner.

Jake Matthews, on the other hand, has alternated wins and losses in his last four outings. The Aussie is fresh off a submission win over Darrius Flowers and will hope to carry that momentum into his upcoming fight this Saturday.

In another intriguing matchup, Chase Hooper will face Jordan Leavitt in a battle of lightweights.

The UFC Fight Night event will also feature an exciting women's strawweight showdown between Luana Pinheiro and Amanda Ribas, followed by a bantamweight clash between Payton Talbott and Nick Aguirre.

The potential main card opener of UFC Fight Night will see Myktybek Orolbai take on Uros Medic in a welterweight contest. Orolbai will make his UFC debut on Saturday as he steps in on short notice to replace Jonny Parsons, who pulled out of the fight due to an undisclosed reason.