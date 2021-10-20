"He has exceeded beyond my expectations" - Weili Zhang heaps praise on Henry Cejudo for getting her ready to rematch Rose Namajunas at UFC 268

Weili Zhang recently admitted that she had wanted to train with Henry Cejudo for a long time, but the pandemic delayed their plans.

Speaking about Henry Cejudo, the former strawweight champion said:

"I feel amazing training with him! He's extremely knowledgeable everything in MMA and fitness! I am learning so many techniques and different details from him. It's been unbelievable. He has exceeded beyond my expectations. I have learnt a lot of new things, more than I can express! Every day he is teaching me so many new, valuable things. He has taught me a lot not only technically but mentally as well."

Weili Zhang appeared confident when she was asked about her preparations for her upcoming fight with Rose Namajunas. Recalling their previous contest, 'Magnum' admitted that the biggest lesson she learned was to maintain focus.

"The most valuable lesson I learnt from my last fight is focus. Being focused is so important! Focus on yourself and don't let anything outside distract you because you can't control that, you can only control yourself... I believe we should focus on ourselves and can always better ourselves."

Weili Zhang further claimed that she was superior to Namajunas in terms of strength and power.

Weili Zhang to square off with Rose Namajunas in a rematch at UFC 268

Weili Zhang will face Rose Namajunas in a rematch at UFC 268 in New York on November 6. Zhang lost the strawweight title to Namajunas in April. 'Thug Rose' won by knockout in the first round.

The fight at UFC 268 will mark Namajunas' first defense of the title in her second reign as champion.

'Thug Rose' previously won the strawweight title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk on November 4, 2017. She then defended the title in a rematch against Joanna. She later lost the belt in devastating fashion to Jessica Andrade at UFC 237.

Zhang won the strawweight belt after beating Andrade in 2019, making her the first Chinese champion in the UFC. She defended her belt against Joanna but lost the title to Namajunas at UFC 261.

