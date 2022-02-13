"Welcome to my world champ" - Sean O'Malley responds to Conor McGregor's bizarre tweet

Conor McGregor is known for his controversial and expletive-filled rants online. Furthermore, he has a history of posting bizarre tweets every once in a while. This was once again the case when he took to social media to inform his league of followers that he was feeling "horny":

"Guys, I’m horny"

The tweet caught the attention of UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley, who reacted to the post with a witty response:

"Welcome to my world champ"

McGregor's tweet has since received over 130,000 likes and a string of funny responses from fans. A number of them suggested that his account was hacked, while others felt that the Irishman was drunk again.

Sean O'Malley on why he would rather fight on a non-Conor McGregor card

Conor McGregor is certainly the biggest pay-per-view star in the UFC. Considering his massive popularity and ability to bring eyeballs to the sport, many fellow fighters hope to feature on the same card as the Irish megastar. However, that is not the case with Sean O’Malley.

During a recent interaction with Helen Yee, 'Sugar' explained why he is not interested in the idea of fighting on a Conor McGregor card:

“You know, I would rather fight with less attention on the card. I would rather fight on a non-Conor card. Because no matter what, even if I go out there and perform beautifully and Conor breaks his foot or whatever, it’s all the ESPN, you know, SportsCenter, everything is just going to pick up Conor. So for me, I’d prefer to be on a smaller card as far as like, basically, not Conor. I feel like everyone else I’m bigger than.”

Watch Sean O'Malley's full interaction with Helen Yee in the video below:

Sean O'Malley is one of the fastest rising stars in the promotion. 'Sugar' recently extended his winning streak to three with a first-round knockout victory over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.

Meanwhile, 'Notorious' is still on the road to recovery after suffering a broken leg during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Edited by Aziel Karthak