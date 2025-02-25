  • home icon
  • "Well deserved" - Fans react as exciting European fighter released almost three years ago re-signs with the UFC

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Feb 25, 2025 10:48 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Font v Matsumoto - Source: Getty
European fighter returns to the UFC. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

An exciting European fighter has returned to the UFC after almost three years. His return comes after a successful period outside the organization, where he amassed multiple dominant wins to prove that he is still among the world's best. Fans have now reacted to him re-signing with the promotion.

Mason Jones is the fighter making his return to the world's premier MMA promotion, signing with the UFC after his second stint at Cage Warriors. The two-division Cage Warriors champion warranted another shot in the UFC with four domination victories in the England-based promotion, three of which came via knockouts.

Taking to X, Jones posted:

"Finally leaked that I’ve signed back with the UFC, been a steady road since I fought in London & worked on my whole game since then. But we’ve still got to wait for me to ping on roster watch"
Check out Mason Jones' X post below:

As soon as Jones announced his return, several fans showed their delight at what many deemed a well-deserved second chance. One fan wrote:

"Well deserved"
Others commented:

"Bout time chief"
"Hell yeah!!!! You should have been there all along!congrats!!!!"
"Genuinely massively excited to see you fight in the UFC again. Good luck!"

Check out more fan comments below:

Fan reactions to the news of Mason James' return to UFC [Screenshots courtesy:@MasonJones1995 on X]

Exploring Mason Jones' MMA career across Cage Warriors and the UFC

Mason Jones made a splash in Cage Warriors back in 2020, capturing the lightweight and welterweight titles, taking his record to a perfect 10-0.

He was then signed to the UFC and suffered his first career loss to Mike Davis. His next bout ended in a no-contest after an accidental eye-poke against Alan Patrick. The Welshman then secured his first UFC win, beating David Onama by unanimous decision, but lost his next outing against Ľudovít Klein, and subsequently left the promotion.

Returning to Cage Warriors, Jones found his form again with TKO victories over Alexandre Ribeiro in Italy, Yann Liasse in Ireland, and Bryce Logan in the United States. In his most recent outing, 'The Dragon' beat Michael Pagani via unanimous decision in July last year in Manchester, England.

His record currently stands at 15-2 (1 NC).

Edited by C. Naik
हिन्दी