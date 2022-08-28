"The MMA culture is a little f***ed up" - Welterweight fighter slams UFC fans for mocking Kamaru Usman after loss

UFC welterweight and Kamaru Usman's teammate Mickey Gall doesn't appreciate what he's seen from UFC fans after the Nigerian-American's loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Gall took aim at Usman's critics for mocking the now-former champion following his shocking defeat to Edwards. According to Gall, the MMA community should be respectful towards the former UFC No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, whom he considers the MMA GOAT:

"Our culture is a little f***ed up. The MMA culture is a little f***ed up like we throw shade on the strong man who's out there doing the f***ing s**t, the man in the arena. Everyone should be giving love to Kamaru..."

Gall added:

"Our culture needs to switch that s**t up. They see a guy go down, they like to see a strong man go down and make them feel a little better about themselves but he's a beast. He's one of the GOATs as well. Kamaru, 100 percent, GOAT."

Leon Edwards caught Kamaru Usman off-guard with a stunning head-kick at UFC 278 to capture the welterweight title. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was ahead on scores and was on the verge of a comfortable decision victory until the last-minute KO in the final round of the title fight.

Kamaru Usman lauds Leon Edwards' toughness; claims his fighting style reminded him of Emil Meek

Kamaru Usman was less than a minute away from tying former middleweight champion Anderson Silva‘s record for the longest winning streak in UFC history before getting dropped unconscious by Edwards’ head kick.

However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was all class in defeat and even praised the Brit for his toughness displayed during the fight. Edwards' relentless fighting style also reminded him of former foe Emil Meek, whom Usman beat in early 2018 via decision.

In a video released by Will Harris of Anatomy of a Fighter, here's what the former welterweight champion said:

“Leon’s a tough dude. The reason he’s a tough guy is because even when I break his will, the next round he always starts with the heat. It’s almost like he replenishes. He doesn’t stay on E, he’ll come back even though I remind him very quickly to go back down, he always comes back with it. That’s very f***ing dangerous when guys fight like that."

Usman continued:

"The only other guy that really fought like that was Emil Meek, the viking. That motherf*****, I would have to beat him into the ground to stop him. Props to them."

Watch the Anatomy of UFC 278 Finale with Kamaru Usman below:

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman will now meet in a trilogy fight, potentially at the Wembley Stadium in UK. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will have the opportunity to reclaim the 170-pound title and cut the Englishman's dream short.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



| Full video: Dana White reveals he's interested in Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 in England and is "serious, but not serious" about doing it at Wembley. #UFC278 | Full video: bit.ly/3AfEdeG Dana White reveals he's interested in Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 in England and is "serious, but not serious" about doing it at Wembley.#UFC278 | Full video: bit.ly/3AfEdeG https://t.co/JDc7NpKPm1

Edited by Genci Papraniku