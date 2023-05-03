Welterweight prospect has signed a new UFC deal and claims to have a fight booked

UFC welterweight Randy Brown has signed a new contract with the promotion and already has a fight booked. The Jamaican-American MMA veteran made his promotional debut in January 2016 and has amassed a record of ten victories and five defeats so far.

'Rudeboy' announced the signing of the new deal via a social media post and thanked UFC president Dana White for his integrity in business dealings. In an Instagram post, he wrote:

"Today I signed a new deal with the @ufc and a bout agreement for a fight you don't want to miss. Thank you, @danawhite and team, for always doing good business with me. Watch the comeback."

The welterweight prospect did not share any further details about his bout agreement or who he's potentially facing. However, fans will undoubtedly look forward to watching the former Ring of Combat champion compete in the octagon.

Randy Brown was riding an impressive four-fight winning streak before facing Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 284. The Australian managed to secure an impressive first-round submission against the Jamaican-American to stop his winning streak. The 32-year-old holds notable victories over Francisco Trinaldo, Alex Oliveira, Khaos Williams, and Bryan Barberena.

Former UFC welterweight champion calls out Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently pitched a matchup between himself and undefeated grappling phenom Khamzat Chimaev.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' unexpectedly lost the welterweight title to Leon Edwards via a shocking fifth-round head-kick knockout in August 2022 and subsequently failed to reclaim it in their trilogy fight in March. 'Rocky' defended his title in front of his home crowd in London, emerging victorious via majority decision.

It seems the former welterweight champion hasn't given up hope of getting another shot at reclaiming the title and believes a win over the Chechen-born Swede will give him what he wants.

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Kamaru Usman outlined his plan toward getting his fourth fight against Leon Edwards. He stated:

"I think a fight with myself and Khamzat, boom. And if he [Leon Edwards] keeps winning, I think that that's a fourth fight for sure."

He continued:

"For me, now, I'm just kind of in a place where it's like, I'm having fun with it. I'm having fun. So, it's like, 'What's the biggest, funnest, most intense fight that really makes me feel that?' And, you know, there's a couple fights... That [Chimaev] is the fight right there."

Watch the full interview below:

