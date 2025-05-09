Welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo “excited for any challenger” after dominant championship showing

After another dominant showing at ONE Fight Night 31, Tye Ruotolo is ready to take on anyone the promotion puts in front of him.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for the first time in 2025, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion successfully defended his crown against multi-time IBJJF gold medalist Dante Leon.

Ruotolo largely dominated their 10-minute affair, moving his overall record to 8-0 under the ONE banner by dispatching yet another world-class contender.

Obviously, it's far too soon to speculate about Ruotolo's next opponent, but the Atos Jiu-Jitsu star is staying ready for anyone who thinks they have what it takes to take his 'O' and his gold.

"Oh, always, always ready to defend this thing," Ruotolo said during the ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight press conference. "Super excited for any challenger that comes my way. Anyone that feels like they can take me out at 185, just make sure you text Tom DeBlass, ‘cause I'm ready to go."

Tye Ruotolo is ready to get out there and score a bit finish

While Tye Ruotolo's performance at ONE Fight Night 31 was undoubtedly impressive, the 22-year-old BJJ sensation holds himself to a pretty high standard.

Looking back on the bout, Ruotolo believes that a little bit of ring rust got in the way of doing what he always aims to do—finish his opponent.

"No, I didn't get the sub, you know, and that's my duty," Ruotolo told Nick Atkin. "When I come and step in the match, I got to finish my opponent. I couldn't get it done today. A little ring rust. I'm just happy to be back on the mats and ready for the next one. Start the inertia again."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

