"WHAT A BANGER" - Mateusz Gamrot sets MMA twitter on fire with fresh call out for Rafael Fiziev

UFC No.7 ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot called out the contender ranked above him in Rafael Fiziev and sent mixed martial arts fans on Twitter in a frenzy.

"Lets go @ufc, Lets go Rafa Let's make a big show for 5 rounds #mainevent "

Both fighters are coming off losses, and are looking to rise up the rankings in the lightweight division. Gamrot lost to Beneil Dariush in has last outing, which was the his only loss in his last six fights. Fiziev lost his last fight to Justin Gaethje, after winning six on the trot.

Fans reacted to a potential showdown.

"REALLLLLLLY hope this becomes an actual thing"

"[folded hands emoji] please [folded hands emoji] WHAT A BANGER THIS WOULD BE!!! [fisted hand emoji] [Flag of Poland emoji]"

"Main Event ! Lets gooo"

"Really hope this gets booked"

"Respect to Gamrot man, cause he’s been fighting only killers and no filler"

Fans also commented on Rafael Fiziev's infamously poor cardio and speculated if he would be able to last a duration of five rounds. They also mentioned Gamrot's incredible ground game.

"Unless fiziev has improved his cardio a lot. We know how this fight will go"

"Fiziev won’t be able to handle Gamrot’s ground game and cardio in a 5 round fight"

Some fans also dreaded potentially watching a fight dominated by Mateusz Gamrot's wrestling.

"part of me loves this fight, part of me knows Mateusz will just wrestle him for 25 minutes"

"“Let’s make a big show”"

"Nobody wants to see you hug his legs for 5 rounds."

"Of course you call out the guy who lacks a little bit wrestling, you gonna make it boring wrestling match for 25mins"

Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot joke about whether to fight for three rounds or five rounds

This is not the first time Mateusz Gamrot has teased a fight against Rafael Fiziev.

Last month, Gamrot responded to a call out from Fiziev to fight in August and countered with a five-round fight in September.

Check out their tweets below:

Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev @RafaelFiziev 🏼 Any good dance partners available in August? Any good dance partners available in August? 👊🏼😅

Although Rafael Fiziev agreed to fight Mateusz Gamrot, he joked that he would rather fight for three rounds only as he tires quickly. He wrote:

"September works too 😍 But bro, I got tired in 3 rounds, I thought we were friends, why you want 5? 😅🤣"

Check out his tweet below:

