"What an absolute disgrace" - Commentator Jon Anik slams judges' decision in Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green fight at UFC 265

The Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green lightweight bout is being hailed as one of the best fights to have transpired on the UFC 265 card.

The three-round lightweight matchup went the distance, with Fiziev and Green clashing in a brilliant technical striking war. After three rounds of back-and-forth action, Fiziev was handed a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) win on the judges’ scorecards.

Judges Chris Lee and Sal D’Amato put forth scores of 29-28 each, scoring the first two rounds for Rafael Fiziev and the third round for Bobby Green. Meanwhile, judge Joshua Ferraro scored all rounds, including round three, in favor of Fiziev.

This led many in the MMA community to criticize the judge who scored the third round in favor of Fiziev. Fans and experts pointed out that while Fiziev won the first two rounds, the third round clearly belonged to Green.

UFC commentator Jon Anik has also given his take on the scorecards for the Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green fight.

Anik took to his official Instagram account to put forth the following post:

The post contained an image of the judges’ scorecards. The caption reads:

“With respect, to score the 3rd round of last night’s lightweight fight between Rafael Fiziev and Bobby Green for Fiziev is to not know what you’re watching. I’m confident if I sat down 100 second-graders to watch that 3rd round, 99 or perhaps all 100 of them would score it for Bobby Green. What an absolute disgrace.”

“I’ve said repeatedly that judging is one of the hardest jobs in MMA (fighting, refereeing, commentating obviously), but there was nothing hard about figuring out which fighter won that round! Feel for the athlete(s). @joerogan @dc_mma @dominickcruz @kennyflorian”

Rafael Fiziev and Bobby Green display masterful striking at UFC 265

Bobby Green (left) and Rafael Fiziev (right)

Rafael Fiziev’s fight against Bobby Green earned the duo Fight of the Night honors at UFC 265. The vast majority of MMA fans and experts have lauded both fighters for the striking skills displayed in their showdown.

From their defensive prowess to their offensive sequences, Fiziev and Green stole the show at UFC 265.

Presently, it’s unclear as to what their next fights will be. However, there was a post-fight call-out as Rafael Fiziev jestingly called out Hasbulla in his post-fight octagon interview.

