“What an achievement” - Conor McGregor's sister shares never-before-told fact about his journey to UFC stardom, fans chime-in

Conor McGregor stands as the most iconic fighter in MMA history. The Irishman raised the sport to unprecedented levels, emerging as a cultural sensation and propelling Ireland to the forefront of MMA recognition, creating a path for the upcoming generation of fighters.

In 2007, 'The Notorious' was living with his parents and working as a plumber. But today, things are quite different. In 2020, he topped Forbes' list of highest-paid sports stars, surpassing Lionel Messi, with an estimated earning of $180 million. This is a huge change from 16 years ago when he was receiving weekly benefit payments of $235 and dealing with debt.

The former UFC two-division champion recently shared a photo on Instagram with a caption recalling his pre-fight days against Max Holloway in 2013.

"10 years ago, leaving my ma’s house on the way to Boston to face Max Holloway! We had the flags draped over the house and I had a nice smoothie in hand, cutting weight while traveling. The fight game. No frills. Nothing given. Only Earned! You want it? Earn it."

The picture prompted Conor McGregor's sister, Erin, to reveal an unheard-of aspect of his path to becoming a UFC star:

"@thenotoriousmma upthemcgregors ❤️ borrowed from the credit union to make that trip 🙏🏻 we love u 🥰 what a journey ur on x"

Fans swiftly joined in and expressed their admiration for McGregor's incredible journey in the comment section of the post.

"Need this Conor back ASAP"

"That was a legendary run. Boston Loves ya."

"True example of what can be done when someone sets their mind to something. Absolute legend."

"What an achievement."

Michael Chandler makes a prediction for his fight against Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler has held steadfast to his forecast of a potential showdown with Conor McGregor in the UFC.

Chandler is self-assured that he could handle 'The Notorious' without much difficulty. He recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his prediction, stating that the fight wouldn't last beyond the second round:

"Second round KO. Break his will in the first. Finish in the second."

