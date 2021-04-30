What is the age difference between Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry and how long have they been together?

Rose Namajunas recently made history at UFC 261 when she beat Zhang Weili via knockout to become the only woman in UFC history to capture a title twice. The strawweight queen had first won the title from Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217 on November 4, 2017, and lost it to Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 on May 11, 2019.

Rose Namajunas is engaged to her training partner, former UFC heavyweight Pat Barry. There is a 13-year age gap between the two; Namajunas is 28 years old and Barry is 41. In a 2012 article about their relationship, Pat Barry said he felt like they'd been together for over four years, while Namajunas felt like it was two or three years instead. Effectively, the couple has been together for over 11 years now.

How did Pat Barry and Rose Namajunas meet?

'Thug' Rose joined the Roufusport gym in Milwaukee shortly after high school. It was here that she met Pat Barry, who was training at the same facility. According to Barry, Namajunas appeared out of nowhere and punched him in the face, asking if he really was UFC heavyweight Pat Barry. When he agreed, Rose Namajunas told him that he should have seen the punch coming.

Prior to moving to Milwaukee, Pat Barry used to train in his hometown of Louisiana. After losing his New Orleans home to Hurricane Katrina, Barry stayed with American kickboxing great Duke Roufus and trained at his gym.

Pat Barry claims to have fallen in love with Rose Namajunas the first time he met her. The two have been together for over a decade and are engaged to be married. They live together in Denver, Colorado.

Pat Barry helps Rose Namajunas with her training and can be seen in her corner during fights. Barry was the one who introduced 'Thug' Rose to her current coach Trevor Wittman, who also coaches UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Wittman is currently one of the most sought after MMA coaches in the world.

Trevor Wittman and Pat Barry helped Shane Carwin coach season six of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) in 2012. During this time, Barry showed Wittman a video of Rose Namajunas sparring. Trevor Wittman immediately realized the immense potential waiting to be unlocked.

Since then, Barry and Wittman have coached Namajunas to two UFC strawweight titles. Safe to say, Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry make a good team.