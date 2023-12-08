"What an animal" - Fans cheer on as Ex-UFC fighter celebrates successful PFL Europe debut

Fans reacted as they cheered on a former UFC and Bellator fighter after successfully earning his first win under the PFL Europe banner.

Brett Johns, who has primarily competed at bantamweight, made his return to featherweight earlier today on the PFL Europe, which took place in Dublin, Ireland. He had quite an impressive performance that saw him earn a TKO win while he was fighting from the ground.

'The Pikey' took to his Instagram account, where he expressed his excitement for his PFL debut and noted that the 3Arena has been kind to him throughout his career, writing:

"There are three certainties in life; death, taxes, and Brett Johns winning in the 3Arena” - Brett Johns"

Fans weighed in and shared their thoughts on Johns' performance and showered him with compliments and praise. They mentioned that he looked great in his PFL Europe debut and that they are excited to see what's next for him after the acquisition of Bellator.

Fans wrote:

"What An animal" [@ethangeorge.1 - Instagram]

"That was tremendous Brett Boi" [@chrisprice1622 - Instagram]

"Outstanding tonight brother" [@smithyscfc - Instagram]

"Congrats mate!" [@photosbybc_ - Instagram]

"Outstanding performance buddy! 1 off your best yet!" [@tezzab0690 - Instagram]

"Great win , class" [@al_carter2015 - Instagram]

Instagram reactions

It remains to be seen who Brett Johns will fight next and whether he will continue competing at 145 pounds following his successful debut under the PFL banner.

Dakota Ditcheva wins 2023 PFL Europe women's flyweight championship in dominant fashion

Dakota Ditcheva proved that she is certainly one to watch as she earned a dominant win over Valentina Scatizzi to win the 2023 PFL Europe women's flyweight championship and $100,000 prize money.

It was a one-sided affair as Ditcheva showcased her striking by landing powerful shots that left significant damage on Scatizzi's face. Despite her resilience and toughness, the cageside doctor called an end to the fight following the first round as her left-eye was swollen shut.

With the win, 'Dangerous' improved her unbeaten MMA record to 10-0 and now becomes one of the PFL's top prospects heading into 2024.

Expand Tweet