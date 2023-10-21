"What is he appealing for?" - Fans mock Dillon Danis after MMA star allegedly submits formal appeal post Logan Paul fight

Dillon Danis appears to be still reeling from his recent loss against Logan Paul.

Danis delivered a subpar performance that eventually led to his disqualification loss against Paul in the co-main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card last weekend.

Throughout the fight, 'The Maverick' maintained an aggressive pace, outclassing Danis in striking, while the MMA fighter, primarily assumed a defensive stance. As the fight neared its conclusion, Paul appeared poised to secure a unanimous decision victory. However, 'El Jefe' attempted to trap Paul in a guillotine choke, resulting in his disqualification. Although Paul successfully defended against the choke, the aftermath of the incident spiraled into a chaos.

Expand Tweet

After the fight, Dillon Danis expressed strong objections to the YouTuber's personal security entering the ring to break up the altercation. Dillon claimed this was against the rules, and he indicated his intention to officially appeal the matter. It now seems that Danis has indeed lodged the appeal with the PBA (the governing body overseeing the fight), as confirmed by the commission on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis' submission of a formal appeal sparked a range of amusing reactions from fans.

One fan wrote:

"Bro threw 3 punches and he is appealing what happened to shame mahn"

Another wrote:

"What is Dillon appealing for?? 😭 fight ended too quick and he ran out of time to suck or what?"

Check out some more reactions below:

"This sh*ts an open & shut case 💀"

"What is he appealing for?😭"

"No way bro is appealing, yhhh he deffo won 😂😂😂"

"Bro got his cheeks clapped and now he's mad lmao"

"What will he get out of this? Hmmmm"

Credits: @PBABoxing on X

Dillon Danis establishes the "only way" he will remain in Bellator

Dillon Danis plans to remain with Bellator MMA, with one crucial condition.

After his fight against Logan Paul, Danis made an announcement on X regarding his desire to step into the UFC.

Expand Tweet

Amid ongoing rumors about the PFL potentially acquiring Bellator MMA, 'El Jefe,' who made his debut with Bellator at the 2018 event Bellator 198, has set a condition for his potential association with the PFL – he's willing to make the switch if it opens the door for a match against Jake Paul. Danis recently shared on X:

"PFL has bought Bellator. The only way I'll stay is if they book me against Jake Paul; otherwise, I'm going to the UFC."

Check out Danis' post below:

Expand Tweet