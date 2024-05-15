"What an art" - Rodtang's brutal Muay Thai duel against Danial Williams has fans mesmerized to this day

Fight fans continue to be mesmerized by Rodtang Jitmuangnon's fiery exchange with Danial Williams when they collided at ONE on TNT 1.

The two superstars agreed to a non-title bout in April 2021 for Williams' first appearance in ONE Championship. Although Rodtang was well-known across the globe as one of Muay Thai's most popular stars, he knew that beating Williams wasn't going to come easy.

The Australian slugger has a reputation for being a wild brawler who's willing to get hit to land a punch. So even though Rodtang won, he was unbecomingly cautious with Williams at the beginning until gradually letting loose in the later rounds.

This week, the fans praised and applauded their dramatic showdown after rewatching their fight highlights on YouTube. @pamelnandi8296 said:

"Brutal yet respectful. What an art!"

Fan comments

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon returns this year with another blazing matchup like Williams' at ONE 167, to face Canadian-Bosnian brawler Denis Puric, in a kickboxing non-world title bout on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Fans in Canada and the US can watch the entire ONE 167 card with a Prime Video subscription.

Rodtang continues evolving as a full-power striker in new training footage in Thailand

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is putting in the work ahead of his anticipated clash against surging star Denis Puric this week.

The Thai world champion looks like he's getting back into the groove of things after hurting his hand earlier this year. As a consequence of his injury, he had to pull out of his super fight against Takeru Segawa in Japan.

Disappointing that was, Rodtang is hoping to make up for it with a wild and entertaining comeback against an equally confident brawler on June 7.

Watch 'The Iron Man' turn up his striking game with some powerful pad work below: