Denis Puric believes Rodtang will have it hard in kickboxing duel at ONE 167: “I don’t think he has a chance against me”

Veteran kickboxer Denis Puric believes that Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon will have his hands full against him in their scheduled showdown next month in Bangkok, Thailand. 'The Bosnian Menace' will battle 'The Iron Man' in a flyweight kickboxing joust at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on June 7 at the Impact Arena.

It is part of a stacked card that will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

Given that the match will be played in his lane of kickboxing, Puric said he likes his chances against reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang at ONE 167.

The Bosnian-Canadian fighter told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"He's gonna have to fight me in Muay Thai again, eventually. And I feel like in Muay Thai, he has a better chance against me. Because it's Muay Thai, he has a better chance against me. Because it's Muay Thai rules, he's a Muay Thai fighter and I'm a kickboxer. So kickboxing is my world, and I don't think he has a chance against me. As long as I'm in top shape, it's gonna be a tough night."

Watch the interview below:

Denis Puric is currently riding a two-fight winning run, with his latest victory coming in last month, a unanimous decision win over British striker Jacob Smith in a flyweight Muay Thai battle.

Rodtang, meanwhile, was last in action in September in an epic catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai duel with fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Denis Puric out to prove doubters wrong in Rodtang fight

Denis Puric is confident of holding his own against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their kickboxing clash at ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand, but knows he has his share of doubters. It is they he wants to prove wrong in going for a victory.

The Team CSK affiliate made this known in an interview with the South China Morning Post, saying he looks to shock the world with a solid winning performance.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"That's what I'm saying, man. We're gonna make history, we're gonna shock the world and believe me it's going to happen, especially in kickboxing rules. There's no way. He has no chance in kickboxing rules against me."

Against Rodtang, Puric said he will let his actions do the talking for him and prove that he is still at the top of his game at the age of 39.