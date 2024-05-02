"Working harder than ever" - Denis Puric says he hasn't taken his foot off the gas to prep for 'big fight' vs Rodtang

After earning back-to-back wins, Denis Puric finds himself on the cusp of the biggest fight of his career to date.

The 39-year-old veteran let it be no secret that he was targeting the very top of the ONE flyweight division in his recent run.

Following his victory over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21, he got his wish as Puric will now go on to challenge the biggest name in the weight class, albeit in kickboxing.

At ONE 167, he takes on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a fight that Puric has spoken a lot about in recent times.

He is confident that he has what it takes to hand the flyweight Muay Thai king a loss when they clash at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The challenger told the South China Morning Post that he is pushing himself to the limit to ensure that the biggest fight of his career produces his best performance to date:

"It's a big fight for me, you know. It's a big, big fight. I'm taking this seriously. Been working harder than ever just to make sure I get that win."

Watch the full interview below:

You can't question the mentality of Denis Puric ahead of ONE 167

It's impossible to doubt the kind of fight Denis Puric is expecting come ONE 167 on June 7.

He believes that he is the guy to really show what the Thai star is made of, which is a task many have tried and failed at.

Denis Puric is not afraid of the kind of threat that 'The Iron Man' brings to the table and whilst some opponents might be intimidated by his ferocious fighting style, he plans on meeting fire with fire.

He is confident that he can leave Bangkok with his biggest win to date, and that kind of mentality makes him a dangerous opponent for anyone in the world.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.