"What a b**ch" - KSI slams Slim Albaher for 'ducking' fight against Salt Papi

KSI has called out Slim Albaher for supposedly ducking a fight against Salt Papi. The pair are two of the best YouTube boxers currently.

KSI is the CEO of Misfits Boxing, the organization that promotes and produces most of the celebrity boxing cards. Both Salt Papi and Slim Albaher have fought under the Misfits label, and have fought on the same card as 'The Nightmare.' In a recent tweet, the Brit called out Albaher for ducking Salt Papi despite the American agreeing to meet his demands. The pair were supposed to fight each other next:

"Slim has officially ducked Salt Papi lmao. What a b***h. He even asked to fight him at 165, Salt Papi said sure. Now Slim has gone missing. Pathetic. @SlimmySlim94"

Salt Papi has taken the Celebrity Boxing world by storm. The social media influencer shocked everyone when he made his boxing debut and showed off his technical abilities. Despite not having fought professionally, the influencer has great timing and technique which has seen him amass a record of 3 wins, with just 1 loss in his boxing career.

Slim Albaher is a similar story, which is why fans wanted to see the pair fight, even though Salt Papi was unsuccessful in his last outing against Anthony Taylor.

KSI responds to Jake Paul claiming the fight against Tommy Fury is an exhibition

KSI is set to fight Tommy Fury at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14. The younger Fury brother is set to fight his second YouTuber-turned-boxer opponent after already beating Jake Paul earlier this year. 'The Problem Child' called out the Brit on Twitter saying he needs his brother, Logan Paul, to make him relevant and that his next fight is an exhibition. Here's what 'JJ' responded by saying:

"The fight with me and Tommy Fury are pro rules so it’s a pro fight. We just ain’t going through BBBoC because we can’t have any of the other Misfits Boxing super fights on there for the Prime card, including your brother."

Jake Paul is fresh off a win against Nate Diaz and wants to fight the winner of the fight between 'The Nightmare' and Tommy Fury. However, the Brit says that 'when' he beat Fury, Paul will have to rematch him and the winner will then fight him, calling himself the 'Final boss'.