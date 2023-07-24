What is the beef between Adrien Broner and Floyd Mayweather? Boxer pens lengthy apology to 'Money' and several others 

The longstanding beef between Adrien Broner and Floyd Mayweather traces back to their former friendship, marred by Broner's criticism of Mayweather's brand, 'The Money Team'.

It all started when Floyd Mayweather publicly criticized Broner's performance in the TKO victory over Khabib Allakhverdiev. In a fiery response, Broner expressed disappointment over Mayweather's decision to publicly criticize him, highlighting that he wanted to learn from the boxing legend instead of being subjected to public disapproval.

In 2016, Adrien Broner publicly challenged Mayweather to a fight following a TKO victory over Ashley Theophane, further straining their relationship. Over the years, the feud intensified, with both fighters engaging in verbal spats and social media exchanges.

Most recently, in pursuit of a comeback fight, Adrien Broner called out Mayweather for a $200 million exhibition fight, a challenge that has yet to elicit a response from the retired legend. The animosity between these two prominent figures in the boxing world remains palpable, keeping fans intrigued and speculating about the potential for a high-stakes showdown.

In a significant development in their longstanding feud, Broner issued a public apology to Mayweather and several other prominent names in boxing. Broner started by apologizing to American rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill while attempting to make amends with Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford, among many others.

He also mentioned Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the lengthy apology, writing:

"Last but not least I wanna apologize to @floydmayweather. When we first met you told me a lot and tried to teach me a lot but I went my own way and figured it out myself. But now that I'm older I can see that you tried to help me and if I would have listened if I probably wouldn't have got in the trouble I've been in but I'm grateful for my experiences."

Check out Broner's apology message below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Adrien Broner making a public apology to a number of people including Gervonta Davis, Jermell Charlo, Jermall Charlo, Errol Spence, Terence Crawford and Floyd Mayweather… pic.twitter.com/SvznjkNHgw

Adrien Broner boldly picks the winner of the blockbuster Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford clash

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford welterweight showdown, Adrien Broner didn't hold back in his prediction. In true Broner fashion, 'The Problem' told Crawford that he believes Spence will emerge victorious.

The long-awaited undisputed title bout has divided fans and experts alike, but Broner's candid remarks have added an extra layer of excitement to the already heated build-up. Set to take place on July 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the clash promises to be an epic chess match between two of the best boxers of the modern generation.

In an appearance on the MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME podcast, Crawford revealed Broner's prediction, stating:

“Broner kept it G [gangster] and I’ve got to respect him. He said ‘I’m cool with you, but I’m cooler with Spence and I think he’s going to beat you.' He told me that to my face.”

Catch Crawford's comments below (1:26:00):