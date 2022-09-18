What is the beef between Paddy Pimblett and Logan Paul?

Paddy Pimblett has had a phenomenal rise in the UFC. Since his debut, the Brit has garnered the attention of MMA masses around the world. While many within the promotion wish to fight Pimblett, 'The Baddy' most famously got into a squabble with YouTuber Logan Paul.

The beef between Paul and Pimblett began when the YouTuber called out the UFC lightweight. Paul, who has boxed Floyd Mayweather, believes he has what it takes to get over Pimblett. During an appearance on the True Geordie podcast, Logan Paul said:

"I’m taking out Paddy ‘The Baddy’, dude. I’m taking him out.”

Check out what Logan Paul said below:

These words by Paul were not taken kindly by Pimblett. 'The Baddy', a former Cage Warriors champion, branded Logan to be a "clout chaser". During a press conference, Pimblett said:

"A couple of months ago he messaged me calling me a clout chaser – who’s the clout chaser now son? Who’s clout chasing who? Everyone knows what I’d do to him. He’s wrestled in high school, but I have a division one wrestler come over from the US, who has wrestled at 84 Kilos out of North Carolina, he comes in and wrestles with me. I wrestle with better people. He wouldn’t be able to take me down, I’d put him on his back. This monkey crab thinks he’s gonna be able to take me down and hold me, he’s not even gonna be able to get me down. I wrestle with a better southpaw wrestler everyday, I can’t wait to elbow his face in."

Check out what Paddy Pimblett said below:

While both Paul and Pimblett took shots at each other, nothing significant has materialized since then. With Pimblett focusing on his career in the UFC, Paul too is scheduled to take on Roman Regins at Crown Jewel as he tests the deep waters of the WWE.

Paddy Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC

Since his debut in the octagon, Paddy Pimblett has created a lot of buzz in the UFC. Not only has the fighter charmed the crowd with his antics, but he has also delivered outstanding performances in the octagon.

In his debut fight in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett faced Luigi Vendramini. While many were excited to see if Pimblett lived up to the hype, 'The Baddy' delivered by knocking out Vendramini in round one.

Pimblett's second test in the octagon came against Rodrigo Vargas. In what was a quick finish, 'The Baddy' showcased his submission skills and won the fight via a rear-naked choke in round one again.

In his third and most recent fight, Pimblett faced a tough test against Jordan Leavitt. While the Brit faced adversity early on, he successfully returned fire in round two and secured another rear-naked choke finish.

Since his victory against Leavitt in July 2022, Pimblett has not returned to the octagon. While a fight for 'The Baddy' hasn't been announced yet, it will be exciting to see who Paddy Pimblet faces on his return to the cage.

