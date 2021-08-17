Who is Luigi Vendramini, the Brazilian fighter set to welcome Paddy Pimblett into the UFC?

Luigi Vendramini is a lightweight fighter of Brazilian descent. The 25-year-old boasts a 9-2 professional MMA record (1-2 in the UFC) and is set to face European MMA sensation Paddy Pimblett next.

His third UFC outing will take place on the undercard of Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson, which is set to go down at UFC Fight Night 191 on September 4.

Luigi Vendramini debuted in the UFC in September 2018 against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. 'The Italian Stallion' was able to lead his opponent into deep waters but unfortunately got stopped via a knockout in round two.

Following his sour promotional debut, Vendramini went under the knife for ACL surgery on his right knee, which was unsuccessful as he once again tore the same ligament during training.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the BJJ black belt reflected on losing a year of his professional career due to a medical error.

"When I woke up after the second surgery, the doctor said that the first surgeon did the wrong surgery, so I basically lost a year of my life due to a medical error. But I’m 100 percent now, I can barely feel that I had a knee surgery. I’ve done physical therapy and pilates with the best professionals in Brasilia," said Luigi Vendramini.

The setback gave Luigi Vendramini an impetus to take on his next challenge. In his sophomore bout, the Team Alpha Male pupil fought Jessin Ayari last October at UFC Fight Island 4.

Vendramini's first-round TKO against Ayari earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

The Brazilian fighter, however, couldn't capitalize on the emphatic stoppage.

In his third, and most recent, UFC fight, he was handed a unanimous decision defeat by French fighter Fares Ziam at UFC 263.

Paddy Pimblett has an ominous warning for Luigi Vendramini ahead of their clash at UFC Fight Night 191

In a recent tweet, former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett gave his prediction on how his forthcoming bout with Luigi Vendramini will unfold.

Pimblett declared that his Brazilian rival will get finished inside two rounds.

Pimblett is undoubtedly the more finessed fighter on paper. He bears an impressive 16--2 record along with a Cage Warriors title to his name.

But the Liverpool native is yet to test himself against an ace grappling specialist such as Vendramini, who has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

