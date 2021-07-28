Paddy Pimblett vows to finish Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut

Paddy Pimblett is one of the most highly regarded prospects in MMA's featherweight and lightweight divisions. As his highly anticipated debut in the UFC inches closer, he has made a promise to fans. One that we reckon he intends to keep.

Paddy Pimblett recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan who asked for his opinion on his debut against Luigi Vendramini and its outcome. Pimblett, unsurprisingly, declared that he would put his Brazilian contemporary to sleep well within the first two rounds.

He gets finished within 2, trust me 👊🏻 https://t.co/OvwrK8TZMW — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) July 28, 2021

Paddy Pimblett has been on the UFC's radar for quite some time. Having been approached by the most popular MMA promotion in the past, the Englishman goes into his debut with high expectations weighing him down.

What to expect from Paddy Pimblett vs Luigi Vendramini

Boasting a record of 16-3 in MMA, Paddy Pimblett is no stranger to in-ring glory. Having risen to the top of the foodchain in the Cage Warriors featherweight division in 2016, the Liverpool native will now look to prove his mettle in the murky waters of the UFC.

Although his Cage Warriors featherweight throne was soon usurped by Soren Bak, Paddy Pimblett mounted a comeback and recorded two first-round wins on the trot. Having won eight fights by way of submission and five by way of KO/TKO, the Englishman is just as effective on his feet as he is on the canvas.

His opponent, Luigi Vendramini, on the other hand, is still reeling from the effects of his most recent loss at the hands of Fares Ziam. The Brazilian's UFC record is not very impressive as he has only fought thrice, having gone 1-2 following his promotional debut in 2018.

As far as we are concerned, this fight should be an easy win for the Scouser. Considering how Paddy Pimblett is looking to make an impression, a first-round knockout ought to do it.

Do you think Paddy Pimblett can overcome the hurdle that is Luigi Vendramini? Take to the comments to let us know!

