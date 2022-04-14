What did Bobby Green and his father discuss on Joe Rogan's latest podcast?

Bobby Green, along with his father and coach Jacob Benny, recently appeared on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to have a chat with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

During the episode, Benny described his experience in jail as a first-time offender. He was in a California prison, where it is against cell rules to sit or trade with a person of another race.

Not knowing the directives, Benny ended up getting in trouble for rule-breaking. He got into a fight with another inmate in the cell, whom he choked unconscious. However, his troubles didn't end there as other groups started planning to take him out.

After a while, he was transferred from county to state. However, the person he previously ended up fighting was also moved with him. In the new facility, Benny witnessed a couple of his cellmates planning to take him out as they didn't realize he was the individual they were plotting to attack.

Benny told Rogan:

"I am sitting in my cell, I am getting ready to go to court. Two huge-a** guys, they are talking to each other about trying to get me. But they don't know it's me. So, I am sitting there, I am listening to everything they're going to do and how they're gonna try to set this sh*t up and I am sitting right in front of them. They're not even realizing it's me. And I am thinking, honestly, I'm like they're big motherf*ckers, they can take me out. There's only so much you can do."

Watch Bobby Green and Jacob Benny talk to Joe Rogan in the video below:

He ended up having a good relationship with the person in his neighboring cell. However, Benny's own cellmate knew that he was going to be attacked and didn't alert him to the threat.

Benny ended up in a fight against two guys, with both trying to stab him. However, using his experience as a fighter, he managed to eventually handle both attackers.

Bobby Green's shares a deep relationship with Jacob Benny

Green's biological father is Mitchell Davis. However, the UFC lightweight's father was in prison and his mother was unable to raise him.

With that, Benny adopted Green and has since become his coach. 'The King' and Benny share a beautiful bond between them. The lightweight fighter even brought his father in front of the camera after one of his UFC wins to reveal their beautiful relationship.

Bobby Green lost his last fight against Islam Makhachev after stepping in on short notice. It was his main event in the UFC and came just weeks after he defeated Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the 35-year-old in the UFC. Whoever he faces, fans will no doubt be excited to see the always-entertaining Green back in the cage.

